5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $799,900

Quiet and private 24+ acre ranchette on Spokane Creek. Lush meadows, wildlife habitat and hay ground. A very lovely manicured yard surrounds this comfortable five bedroom home. Sunken living room, family room, 2 fireplaces, sun room and an attached covered patio to enjoy Montana at its finest any time of the year.2 separate shop/garages for all your toys. Close to the lakes and the McMaster BLM parcel for riding.This is a one owner home and truly shows the respect and love that the seller have for this property. Listed by Dan Felska.