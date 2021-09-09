5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $799,800

Beautiful one level living home that has 3,332 sq ft 5 bed and 3 bath. French doors, lake Helena views from the living room, family room, and bedrooms. Fresh new flooring throughout. Bonus office/media room. Amazing basement with a bar. Upgraded instant hot water in the house and garage. Covered balcony & patio, attached 3 car garage with resistance pool/hot tub, 16 x 30 detached insulated garage, and underground sprinklers. Located on 5 plus acres of horse property. Irrigation from canal, and just minutes from town/ lake accessCall Luke Den Herder at 406459-5180, or your real estate professional.