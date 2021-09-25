Conveniently located in Helena's Nob Hill area. This over 4800 sq ft home boasts all the must haves and then some! Situated on an almost 11,000 sq ft lot, backed up to open space and right next to the South Hills trail system, you won't miss another sunrise with the unencumbered views to the east. Wonderful entertaining space inside and out. The main level features master bedroom and laundry, open floor plan in the kitchen, dining, living space and bonus office room and custom lighting. The light filled walkout basement is another great space to gather and play, from the movie room to the game room to the three bedrooms and two bathrooms...you won't want to leave! House has zoned heat and central a/c, a whole house generator back up system, new roof in 2018, ample storage (continued)
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena on Tuesday was a doctor from New Jersey.
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.
Helena's inaugural Septemberfest Soap Box Derby was cut short after a spectator who was hit by one of the homemade vehicles was taken away in …
A 38-year-old Boulder woman who runs a Helena pawn shop has admitted to lying about gun sales and failing to keep proper records.
The lawsuit stakes its footing on the Montana Constitution's right-to-know provision.
- Updated
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
Lewis and Clark County reached the grim milestone of 100 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health.
“We are seeing patients that otherwise should not be in the hospital, because they have opted not to vaccinate,” Rich Rasmussen, CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, said Monday.