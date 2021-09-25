5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $775,000

Conveniently located in Helena's Nob Hill area. This over 4800 sq ft home boasts all the must haves and then some! Situated on an almost 11,000 sq ft lot, backed up to open space and right next to the South Hills trail system, you won't miss another sunrise with the unencumbered views to the east. Wonderful entertaining space inside and out. The main level features master bedroom and laundry, open floor plan in the kitchen, dining, living space and bonus office room and custom lighting. The light filled walkout basement is another great space to gather and play, from the movie room to the game room to the three bedrooms and two bathrooms...you won't want to leave! House has zoned heat and central a/c, a whole house generator back up system, new roof in 2018, ample storage (continued)