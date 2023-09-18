Come see this beautiful fully remodeled county home. So many brand new features like the new country-chic kitchen with brand new appliances, new carpet, paint and flooring throughout! New tile, flooring, vanities and light fixtures in all bathrooms. With 5 bedrooms (one non conforming), there is plenty of room for everyone! The 2 wood burning fireplaces add extra comfort and ambiance. The 11.76 acres is usable, premium farm land. Currently used for dryland farming of hay (easy harvesting with low weeds/rocks and even ground). 2 wells service the property (1 for the house and 1 for irrigation). Bring the horses or farm animals! Animal shelters already in place. Water spigots all over this property! One car garage is attached and 2 more additional parking spaces are detached. The white "church house" is all set with power and space to make it your own personal workshop, man cave, or art studio. The possibilities are endless! Mature apple, plum and nan king cherries. Come and see!