5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $749,000

Ohhh, you're gonna love it here. 1989 Parade of Homes Custom built home now available in the north valley. 6 acres of moderately tree covered property with coral and horse pasture capacity. This multi level home on finished walkout basement offers gorgeous oak banisters and cabinetry, granite kitchen counters and gas range, a stunning stone center fireplace and open concept main floor. The generous primary suite overlooks the main from upper level loft. A lovely home featuring five bedrooms, jack and jill bathrooms, butler's pantry and laundry adjacent to the kitchen, a designated private office, three private decking systems and ample wildlife guests. Call Heather Lay at (406) 431-1571 or your real estate professional.