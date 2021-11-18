 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $749,000

5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $749,000

Ohhh, you're gonna love it here. 1989 Parade of Homes Custom built home now available in the north valley. 6 acres of moderately tree covered property with coral and horse pasture capacity. This multi level home on finished walkout basement offers gorgeous oak banisters and cabinetry, granite kitchen counters and gas range, a stunning stone center fireplace and open concept main floor. The generous primary suite overlooks the main from upper level loft. A lovely home featuring five bedrooms, jack and jill bathrooms, butler's pantry and laundry adjacent to the kitchen, a designated private office, three private decking systems and ample wildlife guests. Call Heather Lay at (406) 431-1571 or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News