5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $725,000

Beautiful spacious house in one of Helena's most coveted Upper East neighborhoods. This 5 bed, 4 bath house has a wonderful layout with a main floor master suite, living room with a fireplace, cook's kitchen, and a formal sitting room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The upper-level bedrooms are oversized and well laid out. The walk out basement has two large living spaces, a bedroom and bathroom, and additional storage rooms. The large deck overlooks the fully-fenced yard with it's park-like setting adjacent to city-owned green space. Enjoy the yard from the privacy of the outdoor gazebo. There is an attached oversized 2-car garage, plus a bonus fenced space next to the garage for a trailer or camper. Call Breena Buettner at 406-202-8002 or your real estate professional.