The best of all worlds awaits you in this enchanting property nestled on Stetson Road. Boasting five bedrooms and three baths, it offers ample space for both relaxation and entertainment. A beautiful theater room complete with reclining chairs will provide endless memories of movie nights and gatherings with family and friends, and it even has a wet bar!! The additional shop provides unlimited possibilities for creative endeavors or cherished hobbies. Situated on an expansive almost half-acre lot, the property provides a serene oasis just moments away from Helena. Just a quick trip and you'll find yourself in the bustling activities in town. Surrounded by a fantastic neighborhood filled with charm and warmth, this home embodies the epitome of community living. This home is located within minutes of several lakes and rivers for ultimate fishing, hiking, hunting and recreation. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to create lasting memories in your dream home!