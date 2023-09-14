Don't miss this custom built home in Holmberg Village Estates only 10 min to town and nearby recreation and feeds to the East Helena School District. There is over 3000 finished sq feet, with a total of 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The kitchen has beautiful poplar cabinets and corian countertops. In addition to the gas forced air heat, there is a gas fireplace in the living room as well as a wood fired boiler system that provides for greatly reduced heating bills. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor, and an additional 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the basement, as well as a family room and plumbing for a wet bar or additional kitchen, the walk up basement could provide for separate living quarters. There is a 2 car attached garage, a detached heated and insulated shop and gravel RV parking. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.