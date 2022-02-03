5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $725,000

Main level living in this one owner, well cared for Custom Built Sierra home in Nob Hill. Close proximity to the hospital, highway, schools, hiking/biking trails and city Folf park makes the location of this home very desirable and waking up to the beautiful sunrises over the mountains won't disappoint. The main level has an open kitchen, living and breakfast area concept, yet offers a formal dining area. The master has a large walk-in closet along with an ensuite bathroom. Another two bedrooms (one being used as an office) and full bath with tub plus a laundry/mud room off the garage round out the main floor. Downstairs offers a large rec room complete with a pool table, two additional bedrooms and a large bath. Two storage rooms in the basement provide extra needed space. Fiber Optic