5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $700,000

If you have been waiting for a historic Upper Westside home, this could be the one! The Boyer/Hawkins Residence is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Four bedrooms open to the central staircase on the second level of this Georgian Style home. The main level bedroom has an ensuite bathroom plus the sunroom, off the dining room, can serve as an office or extra living space. The patio is perfect for entertaining and is fully fenced for your furry friends. Don't miss the detached 2 car garage and additional off-street parking. Located perfectly between Downtown and Mount Helena.