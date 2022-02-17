 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $700,000

5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $700,000

If you have been waiting for a historic Upper Westside home, this could be the one! The Boyer/Hawkins Residence is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Four bedrooms open to the central staircase on the second level of this Georgian Style home. The main level bedroom has an ensuite bathroom plus the sunroom, off the dining room, can serve as an office or extra living space. The patio is perfect for entertaining and is fully fenced for your furry friends. Don't miss the detached 2 car garage and additional off-street parking. Located perfectly between Downtown and Mount Helena.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News