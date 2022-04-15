With mountains surrounding Helena, you'll enjoy the dramatic sunrise/sunset that often decorate the Montana sky! Enjoy 2500+ square feet of one-level living with 2 complete master suites, one is on the same side as the other 3 bedrooms and the other master suite is just off the kitchen/dining area. Perfect for guests or in-law suite! That master bath has a double seated shower while the other 2 bathrooms are tub/shower combos. 4 of 5 bedroom closets are walk-in. Lots of additional storage with a large double door linen closet near the main bath and bedrooms, large coat closet in entryway, a smaller linen closet in the master bath. The spacious living area features vaulted ceilings, with large window and a door out to the covered patio & beyond. Freezer excluded. Listed by Cindy Stevick
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The head of the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department reported finding a young man early Tuesday after the man's truck had flipped over on Stemple Pass.
A 52-year-old Helena man has been charged with three counts of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual assault, all felonies.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Helena area from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, and the National Weather Service says total snow accumulations may reach 10 inches at lower elevations and 20 inches in the mountains.
The letter does not say how much money the state hospital will no longer receive once the federal government stops payment for services provided to Medicare and Medicaid patients.
The cost of the Montana Heritage Center under construction in Helena has now grown by nearly 53% from its initial estimate amid skyrocketing p…
Those who preceded us came to this city to follow their dreams, pursue new adventures, or perhaps to seek the riches of the 1864 gold discovery.
Panera Bread has signed a letter of intent to build a restaurant on the former site of the Capital Hill Mall in Helena.
State Rep. Mary Caferro of Helena failed to properly report the payment of a $15 candidate filing fee in her current bid for House District 82…
A judge ruled late last week that DEQ erred in its issuance of a mine operating permit for the Black Butte Copper Project near White Sulphur Springs.
"This is kind of what I’ve been imagining since I was in high school — getting to rodeo in the Brick, let alone win.” Paige Rasmussen