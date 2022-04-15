5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $700,000

With mountains surrounding Helena, you'll enjoy the dramatic sunrise/sunset that often decorate the Montana sky! Enjoy 2500+ square feet of one-level living with 2 complete master suites, one is on the same side as the other 3 bedrooms and the other master suite is just off the kitchen/dining area. Perfect for guests or in-law suite! That master bath has a double seated shower while the other 2 bathrooms are tub/shower combos. 4 of 5 bedroom closets are walk-in. Lots of additional storage with a large double door linen closet near the main bath and bedrooms, large coat closet in entryway, a smaller linen closet in the master bath. The spacious living area features vaulted ceilings, with large window and a door out to the covered patio & beyond. Freezer excluded. Listed by Cindy Stevick