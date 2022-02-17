5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $695,000

First time this home has hit MLS! This beauty won't disappoint. So much room, space and gorgeous views! Close to the golf course, but you have your own tucked in private piece of paradise with 2 acres surrounded by mature landscaping, truly giving you the privacy you are looking for. You'll love spending time on the upper deck enjoying your unobstructed views as you watch the sun set over the lake each night. 4 Conforming bedrooms, 1 that could be used as a bedroom (nonconforming-no closet) PLUS plenty more space for office/storage. 3.5 bathrooms. 2 living rooms and an additional sitting area. Basement was recently finished giving you the bonus space you are looking for to entertain. Call Janet Welsh at 406.465.2547, or your real estate professional for showings!