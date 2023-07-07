Welcome to your Montana dream! Nestled on the coveted outer rim of Helena Valley's Heron Creek Development, this enchanting home offers five bedrooms, three baths in 2,393 sq. ft. of living space spread out masterfully over two levels. Perfectly positioned on just over an acre of land, this home provides ample space for both relaxation and entertainment. All while offering breathtaking panoramic Mountain Views that greet you from every window, but especially from the back patio! Step inside and experience the modern synthesis of comfort and elegance. New construction without the wait! With five bedrooms, this home offers an abundance of space for family and guests. Each room is thoughtfully designed to provide both privacy and the warmth of a loving home. The primary bedroom boasts an ensuite bathroom & walk in closet, creating a luxurious sanctuary that invites tranquility. The well-appointed kitchen is a chef’s delight, equipped with modern appliances, ample counter space, an island of your dreams, and stylish cabinetry. Whether you are whipping up a delicious meal or gathering around the wood stove on a winter's evening with friends, the open-concept layout ensures that the kitchen becomes the heart of the home. As you step outside, you are greeted by your own private oasis sitting on just over an acre of land. The landscaped yard provides a perfect space for outdoor activities, while the surrounding Mountains offer a stunning backdrop for relaxation and rejuvenation. Enjoy the serene ambiance of your surroundings and let nature’s beauty captivate you, all while being just a short drive away from the bustling city of Helena. A .75 mile walk takes you to McMaster Hills for miles of trails, and whether you prefer Canyon Ferry or Hauser Lake you are minutes from both!