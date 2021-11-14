 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $645,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $645,000

17 acre Horse Property close to town. Lots of recent updates including new paint (inside ad out), new carpet, new appliances. Great 5+ bedroom home, 3 baths, 2 real brick fireplaces, Great well, automatic Lawn Sprinkler system. Call David Brandon at 406-594-9121 or your Real Estate Professional for more information.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News