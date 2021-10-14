 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $625,000

Located in the Bridge Creek Estates neighborhood where the lawns are all landscaped and roads are paved. Lovely home of 5 bed, 3 bath, 3300+ sq ft home. Featuring a cozy living room with gas fireplace, a formal dining room, three large bedrooms, including the master en suite AND laundry all on the MAIN LEVEL. Downstairs you'll find another two huge bedrooms with walk-in closets, a spacious family room, a ton of storage, and a wet bar.

