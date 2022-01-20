No Covenants! Great home close to town and room for horses. Five plus bedroom, three bath home, just shy of 17 acres, good wells, trees, elk, deer in the back yard. Call David Brandon at 406-594-9121 or your favorite Real Estate Professional for more information.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $625,000
