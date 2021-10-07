Main Floor Living with this gorgeous 5 bed 3 bath home with an extra office space. On a full acre with full privacy fence & UGS in the back yard. Spacious home boasts many quality features such as hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, custom counters, A/C, fireplace, vaulted ceilings even some new carpeting. Master suite has a large walk in closet with dual sinks in the bath. Featured in the basement is an entertainers dream, large extra living room with wet bar to complete your game day set up. Or move the party out back to the private covered back porch. Bring your toys even the 5th wheel will likely fit in this huge shop if not there is plenty of room in the yard! Drive through doors are 14' X 14'!! Call Brittney Buchanan at 406-209-3696 or your real estate professional.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $625,000
