Welcome to your future home located in a well established subdivision with stunning views of Lake Helena and the Valley. You will enjoy the views from the covered deck with easy access to the backyard. Main level living with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, and large kitchen with island. Basement offers 2 additional bedrooms and a spacious family room. Make to view the virtual tour. Call Wayne Woodland 406-431-8722 or Carson Woodland 406-431-6133, or your real estate professional.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena on Tuesday was a doctor from New Jersey.
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.
A 38-year-old Boulder woman who runs a Helena pawn shop has admitted to lying about gun sales and failing to keep proper records.
The lawsuit stakes its footing on the Montana Constitution's right-to-know provision.
- Updated
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
Lewis and Clark County reached the grim milestone of 100 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health.
“We are seeing patients that otherwise should not be in the hospital, because they have opted not to vaccinate,” Rich Rasmussen, CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, said Monday.
I have been a golfer at the Bill Roberts Municipal Course for 20 years. The present operation of the restaurant is not meeting the needs of th…