5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $599,000

End of the road privacy, this home is tucked in the trees & rests on 9.76 acres capturing spectacular views of the Elkhorn Mtns, Mt Helena & city of Helena. Proudly built, loved & lived in by one family, you'll appreciate how well cared for this home has been. Add your own updates to make it reflect your personal style. No covenants allows for animals. Basement bedroom non-conforming. Buyer to verify sq ftg. and financing options.

