Views, Views, Views. Beautiful 5 bed 3 bath home on 5 acres with 360-degree views of the Helena Valley. You get the wide-open space of country living just minutes from Downtown Helena. Sit on the deck and enjoy the sunset over the Lake and the city lights as evening progresses. The views extend indoors to the spacious open concept kitchen dining and living room areas with huge picture windows that capture the views. You'll love to cook in this chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, Corian counters and beautiful wood cabinetry. Large owner en suite features deep soaking tub and spacious walk-in closet. Downstairs could be quickly converted to a rental apartment or room for multiple generations. The lower-level features 3 bedrooms, two baths, a large living room and kitchen.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $569,000
