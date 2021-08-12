Have you been looking for a newer home with plenty of space inside, and enough room for the animals outside? If so, you've found it! This 5 bd 3 bath house is situated on just over 5 acres in the North Valley and Horses are welcome! Built in 2017 by Double Barrel Construction, this beautiful home boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, timber accents, solid surface counters, large open floor plan, owner suite, and incredible views of the Helena skyline. The attached triple garage offers plenty of room for the toys, and includes extra storage area above. Call your real estate professional to schedule a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $559,900
