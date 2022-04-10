5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $535,000

Wonderfully maintained, move-in ready 5 bed, 3 bath home built for entertaining with mountain views off the back deck and a pergola to be completed in May. It boasts a kitchen with a hardwood floor and hickory cabinets, a spacious owner's suite with dual sinks and tons of room for furniture! In the basement, a fabulous wet bar complete with kegerator and wine racks, as well as a separate rec room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and plenty of storage.Call John Stangland at 406-431-3370 or your real estate professional.