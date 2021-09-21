 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $535,000

5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $535,000

5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $535,000

Stunning setting awaits a new owner. This 5 Bd/3 bth Sierra built custom home sitting on 5 beautiful acres & providing million dollar Montana views is move-in ready. Inside you will find over 4000 sq ft of finished living space, the convenience of main-level living + a large basement with a gym, wet bar, & media room. Outside you will find a brand new deck & patio, mature landscaping and room to grow to accommodate Montana recreational living. This is a must see in person. Schedule your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News