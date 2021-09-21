Stunning setting awaits a new owner. This 5 Bd/3 bth Sierra built custom home sitting on 5 beautiful acres & providing million dollar Montana views is move-in ready. Inside you will find over 4000 sq ft of finished living space, the convenience of main-level living + a large basement with a gym, wet bar, & media room. Outside you will find a brand new deck & patio, mature landscaping and room to grow to accommodate Montana recreational living. This is a must see in person. Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $535,000
