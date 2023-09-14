Two houses for the price of one! Check out the attached one bedroom, one bath single level apartment ideal for inlaws and loved ones. A rare find in the East valley and primely located just down the road from Warren Elementary, and a short five minute drive west to Costco or east to Hauser Lake. This lovely estate offers generous living space and recent updates including lower level flooring, an upgraded and compliant septic system, and converted tuck under garage with added heating system. A new dog run was installed for the four-legged friends. Seller will consider reinstallation of original garage door system. This property features an attached single level apartment featuring one bed/one bath with full kitchen ideal for an in home office or space for additional loved ones. Live even larger creating your own outdoor oasis with a fully fenced backyard and ample parking spaces. Easy to show! Call Heather Lay at (406) 431-1571 or your real estate professional. CLA with Questions