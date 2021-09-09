There is a lot to like on this 5 bedroom 3 bath home. Large rooms with an open floor plan. 4 car garage one attached and one that could be used as a shop or used for additional toys. Large fenced yard with beautiful shade trees makes the back deck seem even more private.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $527,500
