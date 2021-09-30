5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $525,000

ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!! Located in one of the most coveted locations in Helena, this Colorado Gulch home welcomes you with pavement all the way to your driveway. A beautifully landscaped backyard highlights the natural boulders and pine trees that make this area so special. With 2 acres to explore, there is room for horses or to make this property your own mountainside oasis. The home boasts 5 bedrooms, one being a non conforming bedroom plus a home office. Warm up by one of the two fire places in the house as you enjoy the view. An expansive deck is perfect for entertaining and soaking in the best of Montana's outdoors. Enjoy complete privacy and be just minutes from town. Call Cassie de Yong at 406-459-6302, or your real estate professional.