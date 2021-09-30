ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!! Located in one of the most coveted locations in Helena, this Colorado Gulch home welcomes you with pavement all the way to your driveway. A beautifully landscaped backyard highlights the natural boulders and pine trees that make this area so special. With 2 acres to explore, there is room for horses or to make this property your own mountainside oasis. The home boasts 5 bedrooms, one being a non conforming bedroom plus a home office. Warm up by one of the two fire places in the house as you enjoy the view. An expansive deck is perfect for entertaining and soaking in the best of Montana's outdoors. Enjoy complete privacy and be just minutes from town. Call Cassie de Yong at 406-459-6302, or your real estate professional.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At last, the Wilks brothers got what they wanted but money couldn’t buy: the guaranteed opportunity to hunt trophy elk on their ranch.
- Updated
What was once thought to be a future commodity is now a pariah for area farmers who gave it a shot.
Helena's inaugural Septemberfest Soap Box Derby was cut short after a spectator who was hit by one of the homemade vehicles was taken away in …
The head of a chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy wants the city of Helena to give back a donated fountain that was removed fro…
Nearly 20 people were displaced after a late-night fire in an apartment of a 13-unit building, officials said.
Helena City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said she has suspended work on a controversial new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant trail ac…
- Updated
- 5 min to read
At first, Deb and John Wood thought somebody shot four of their goats Wednesday evening.
Are you hankering for a couple of dentist chairs that you can call your own?
- Updated
At least three people have died after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana.
For the health needs of your skin, hair and nails, check out Advanced Practice Dermatology. It is owned by Kara Addison DNP, Megan Gittings FN…