5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $525,000

Rare find of such a beautifully updated early 1900s bungalow. Situated on a corner lot, on one of the few remaining original lamp lit streets in Helena. This home blends the gorgeous craftsmanship of old with all the modern amenities of now. Enjoy being within walking distance to all that Helena downtown has to offer, or enjoy your own custom sauna, or private gazebo in the back yard next to your apple and pear trees. On the inside you can enjoy all new flooring with restored original hardwood, a 21st century kitchen with smart appliances, or relax in front of the newly installed gas fireplace. Enjoy the history of Helena homes, built by a prominent architect, while enjoying the updated plumbing, insulation, electrical and more. Original Blue Prints even still available! Must see!