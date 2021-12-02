This gorgeous 5 bed/ 3 bath home is located in the desirable Moonlight Estates Subdivision with convenient access to all that Helena has to offer. The modern, Tri-level floor plan is very functional. The well-appointed kitchen has rich dark alder cabinets with 48''uppers for extra storage, beautiful granite counter tops and a kitchen island. Other features include granite and tile in bathrooms, central AC, Owner's Suite, and a 3 car heated and finished interior garage. You will love the extensively landscaped yard with underground sprinklers, firepit and raised garden beds. Back yard is privacy fenced and two sides. Additional interior photos will be added soon!
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $520,000
