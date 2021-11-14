5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $499,000

Any way you look at it, this is a great investment! This property is perfect for either multi-generational living, rental income, or single-family use with 5 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2 fully equipped kitchens with private entrances. Rent out both units or live in one and have extra income from the second! The upper level offers main level living with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry hookups, large windows and patio doors leading to a spacious deck with retractable SunSetter awning and an attached 2 car garage! The lower level includes 2 bedrooms,1 full bathroom, laundry hookups, sliding glass doors with a patio and separate covered parking.