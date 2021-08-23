4.80 acres right outside city limits! Enjoy feeling the space of the country while only being mere minutes from major shopping, schools and recreation. This well maintained home has 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,912 sq ft with an attached 2 car garage, a large shop/barn and multiple animal shelters for a quaint hobby farm. A must see property!!More photos will be posted by the end of the day 8-18-21.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $499,000
