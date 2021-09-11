 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $499,000

Impeccable 3,158 sq. ft. 5 bedroom, 3 bath 3 car garage home with main level living plus a fully finished basement. You will enjoy many custom features through out this home. Including granite counters in the kitchen, full pantry, custom light fixtures, trey ceiling, central air, under ground sprinklers and gorgeous landscaping. Please call Jill Amsk at 406-439-0244 or your real estate professional.

