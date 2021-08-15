 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $489,900

Beautiful five bed, three bath home with main level living and panoramic Helena views! Main level features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a beautiful kitchen with brand new black stainless-steel appliances. The large master showcases tray ceilings, & en suite with soaking tub, shower & walk in closet. In the basement, there are two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and large living/game room. Other perks include new roof, new exterior paint, 70 gallon hot water heater, underground sprinklers, large landscaped yard, and over an acre of space! Sit on the back deck & enjoy sunrises, sunsets, and fireworks. Text Alicia 406-459-7900, Rachael 406-431-8870, or your favorite real estate professional for a showing today!

