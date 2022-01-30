Pride of ownership beams in this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath beautifully maintained home! Owners have done wonderful & functional updates throughout creating a turn-key property for the next occupants. Views of the Sleeping Giant out your front door and Mount Helena out the back! Fenced backyard, Deck, RV parking, & underground sprinklers are just a few features for you to enjoy. Easy access to shopping, dining and recreation. Don't sleep on this one, schedule a showing with your Real Estate Professional today!
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $489,900
