5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $480,000

Nestled in the Historic Upper Westside this is your Perfect Opportunity to own this 2 Story Charmer. This lovely home Shows True Pride in Ownership. You will love the Spacious Bedrooms, Formal Dining Room, Hardwood Oak) Floors, Built in Cabinets, Partially finished Lower Level, Fenced Backyard and Cozy Fireplace. Only Blocks from Downtown and close to Mount Helena Trail System. Schedule your Showing today! Call Darla Hirst at 406-594-7220 or your Real Estate Professional