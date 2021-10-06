Charming South Central duplex is available for those looking for the feel of a single family home with passive income from the rental or for the investor who knows the value of this neighborhood. The home is only a few blocks from the Beattie St Trailhead and Rock Quarry and half mile to downtown and the Capitol building. This two unit house has one 2b/1b rental on the garden level with tons of natural light and its own w/d. The larger unit is on the main and second floor with 3b/2b with the entire upper floor as the master suite with a large bathroom, office, and laundry area. Multiple decks overlook the neighborhood and mountain views and the large barn out back offers great loft storage plus parking for a vehicle and some toys. The character of this home is shown by the arched doorways
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $479,000
