5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $478,000

WELCOME! Cozy and comfortable is the the way you'll feel once you see this darling Bungalow in Stone Meadows Subdivision. You'll know it before you even enter the front door, with the tasteful landscaping and welcoming front porch. You'll love this cozy bungalow! Built in 2010 with main floor master suite and 3 levels of comfortable living space. Upper level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath, plus a spot for a desk or just that perfect reading nook overlooking the living room on the main floor. Main floor features the perfect size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range and new french-door refrigerator. Beyond that is the dining room and living room with wonderful windows bringing in the beautiful morning sunshine!