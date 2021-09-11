 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $478,000

5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $478,000

5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $478,000

WELCOME! Cozy and comfortable is the the way you'll feel once you see this darling Bungalow in Stone Meadows Subdivision. You'll know it before you even enter the front door, with the tasteful landscaping and welcoming front porch. You'll love this cozy bungalow! Built in 2010 with main floor master suite and 3 levels of comfortable living space. Upper level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath, plus a spot for a desk or just that perfect reading nook overlooking the living room on the main floor. Main floor features the perfect size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range and new french-door refrigerator. Beyond that is the dining room and living room with wonderful windows bringing in the beautiful morning sunshine!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News