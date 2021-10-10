5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $460,000

Looking for a move-in ready home that still has potential for you to build your own sweat equity? This home is it! Located on a little over 1 acre this home has over 2400 Sq Ft and a 2 car attached garage. The upstairs is finished. The master suite is large with a walk-in shower and walk-in closet. There are 2 more bedrooms and a bath along with a living room, kitchen and dining that leads out to a west facing upper deck. The daylight basement is the perfect place for the new owner to gain some sweat equity. The entire daylight basement is wired, plumbed, taped, textured and primed. Most light fixtures are in. Bath/shower combo is installed and working. You get to add the final touches, trim, flooring and few other minor details to finish off this 2 bedroom,