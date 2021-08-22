Seamless blend of warmth, light, and flow in this 1958 rancher on a lush corner lot. Lovely gathering spaces inside and out offer easy entertaining and cozy living. Main level is beautifully updated and comprises three bedrooms, two living spaces, two gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, semi-formal dining, and a great kitchen with SS appliances including a 5-burner gas range and 3-door refrigerator. Lower level provides two additional (non-conforming) bedrooms, laundry, and a large rec room. French doors off dining/den lead to a dreamy covered patio, tucked privately into the spacious back yard which is fenced, lined with thick caragana hedges, and dotted with apple trees, crab-apple, aspen, lilacs, and perennials.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $425,000
