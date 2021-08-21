Cozy Helena home ready for you! This 1941 Bungalow has it all. 2200 Square Feet, finished basement with updated kitchen and a fantastic yard. Quite street with great views of H.M.S stadium, beautiful trees in a great historic neighborhood. Spacious home has 3 floors with detached double car Garage. Great backyard for family gatherings. Call Trenton Lee at (406)-475-4298 or your real estate professional.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $420,000
