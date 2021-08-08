5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $415,000

Single family home with great potential for rental income near Carroll College! Conveniently located within walking distance to the college and Broadwater School. This charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home holds onto all of it's historical character while boasting a completely updated kitchen as well as updated bathrooms. Other recent renewals include new wood flooring in the main living area, along with fresh paint throughout the home. The kitchen has a new dishwasher and a new refrigerator, along with new tile backsplash for a fresh look.