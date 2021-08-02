 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $409,000

5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $409,000

5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $409,000

Hugh price reduction. Price dropped $30,000.This five-bedroom home has two gathering spaces and lots of storage. The large backyard has mature trees and is fenced with a covered patio, storage shed, and raspberry patch. You could convert the one-car garage back for use. Only one block to CR Anderson School. Wood burning stove in basement for those cold Montana winters.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News