Hugh price reduction. Price dropped $30,000.This five-bedroom home has two gathering spaces and lots of storage. The large backyard has mature trees and is fenced with a covered patio, storage shed, and raspberry patch. You could convert the one-car garage back for use. Only one block to CR Anderson School. Wood burning stove in basement for those cold Montana winters.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $409,000
