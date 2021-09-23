Hugh price reduction. Price dropped $30,000.This five-bedroom home has two gathering spaces and lots of storage. The large backyard has mature trees and is fenced with a covered patio, storage shed, and raspberry patch. You could convert the one-car garage back for use. Only one block to CR Anderson School. Wood burning stove in basement for those cold Montana winters.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $409,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.
St. Peter's Health leadership announced Thursday the hospital is transitioning to crisis standards of care as both its intensive care unit and…
During a Thursday joint meeting of the state Board of Public Education and Board of Regents, a BPE member called curriculum from the 1619 Project “untrue history.”
- Updated
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
- Updated
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
The lawsuit stakes its footing on the Montana Constitution's right-to-know provision.
A 38-year-old Boulder woman who runs a Helena pawn shop has admitted to lying about gun sales and failing to keep proper records.
I have been a golfer at the Bill Roberts Municipal Course for 20 years. The present operation of the restaurant is not meeting the needs of th…
“We are seeing patients that otherwise should not be in the hospital, because they have opted not to vaccinate,” Rich Rasmussen, CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, said Monday.