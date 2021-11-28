Totally updated rancher in the Central Valley on almost an acre! This well appointed home is the epitome of ''Light and Bright!'' The whole interior has been painted and includes newer flooring. The main level has been updated: remodeled kitchen with newer appliances and a brand new bathroom. Galley kitchen with dining area and a large living room. Main level laundry with built in shelving. The fully finished basement was completely redone in 2021. Basement includes large living room and three more bedrooms and full bathroom. New furnace and newer water heater. Yard is landscaped and there is plenty of parking. This home is move-in ready! Oh - and the BEST location for a lemonade stand!Listing agent is related to sellers.
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $399,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pair of Helena entrepreneurs plans to bring what they bill as the city's first boutique hotel to the site of the long-shuttered Memorial Par…
A moose was killed Thursday night after it collided with a vehicle on Interstate 15 north of Helena, authorities said.
A Confederate monument removed by Helena city leaders several years ago will apparently remain in cobwebs despite offers from the group that d…
The report also identified Public Service Commissioner Jennifer Fielder as the third official involved.
Together Employees, which consists of more than 200 employees, said the vaccine mandate violated their “sincerely held religious beliefs or places them in significant physical or mental danger.”
The special counsel was investigating the involvement of state Attorney General Austin Knudsen, his deputy Kris Hansen and state Public Service Commissioner Jennifer Fielder.
A 38-year-old Boulder man pleaded guilty Tuesday to several firearms charges that stemmed from a federal sting operation at a Helena pawn shop.
“The new interpretations of the 85/15 Rule make it much more difficult for those who have served our country to access the VA benefits that they’ve earned,” the president of Carroll College said.
Curtis Shuck remembers a rush of emotions a few years ago when he came across his first “orphaned well” while walking through a field in the K…
A Carroll College football player was arrested after a crash that killed a fellow student and injured another female early Friday morning near…