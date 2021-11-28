5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $399,000

Totally updated rancher in the Central Valley on almost an acre! This well appointed home is the epitome of ''Light and Bright!'' The whole interior has been painted and includes newer flooring. The main level has been updated: remodeled kitchen with newer appliances and a brand new bathroom. Galley kitchen with dining area and a large living room. Main level laundry with built in shelving. The fully finished basement was completely redone in 2021. Basement includes large living room and three more bedrooms and full bathroom. New furnace and newer water heater. Yard is landscaped and there is plenty of parking. This home is move-in ready! Oh - and the BEST location for a lemonade stand!Listing agent is related to sellers.