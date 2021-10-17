5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $398,900

Beautifully updated home on the park in Sunhaven! Enjoy scenic views and natural light from the many large windows throughout the home. A fenced yard with direct access to Northwest Park and Capital High School features a private garden oasis with an irrigation well for the underground sprinkling system. There is a fully finished and heated office/flex space behind the garage. Recent improvements: new roof on house and garage, fresh exterior paint, and an updated interior- including open kitchen remodel and wood floors. Four bedrooms and two baths with a large family room in the basement that can also be used as a primary bedroom. Call Erin at 406-465-3933 or your real estate professional to schedule a showing. Additional home features available from your agent.