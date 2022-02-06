5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $390,000

This home is incredibly spacious, offering 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas and an office that could be a 6th bedroom if needed. Lots of off street parking including a detached double car garage, as well as an alley access parking pad that could be perfect for an RV or boat. Mature landscaping with underground sprinklers. A brand new trex deck off the back is great for entertaining and enjoying the fully fenced back yard. The AC will keep you cool in the summer and the gas fireplace nice and toasty in the winter. The kitchen has been updated recently with granite countertops, new cupboards and stainless steel appliances.