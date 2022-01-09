5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $389,000

This charming brick home is located in one of Helena's quiet and coveted westside neighborhoods. Beautifully updated throughout, the home boasts laminate floors, granite countertops, tiled bathrooms and much more. With roofing, furnace, water heater, and outdated wood stoves replaced in recent years, this home is a turn key, maintenance free investment. With views of Mount Helena the large lot provides ample outside space to entertain or make use of the shed and solar powered greenhouse. This warm and welcoming home is the best of intown living Helena has to offer. Call Cassie de Yong at 406-459-6302, or your real estate professional.