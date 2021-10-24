5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $379,900

Bright and Happy Upper Westside home! Great main level living with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and farmhouse style lighting. The basement is home to 2 more non-conforming bedrooms, a bath, laundry and large family room. New Carpet! Fenced yard, UGS, and RV parking. Don't miss the spacious heated garage with ample storage and space for cars and projects. Walk right up Grant Street to hit the Mount Helena trailheads and one block from CR Anderson.