 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $375,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $375,000

Located approximately halfway between the capitol complex & St. Peter's & just 2 blocks from Lockey Park, this well-kept 1959 rancher embodies the quintessential mid-century combo of style & function! The kitchen is efficiently designed to maximize workspace & storage, & features gorgeous custom cherry cabinetry. Gleaming hardwood floors pair w/new windows to create a warm natural light throughout. 3 main-level bedrooms (+2 non-conf down) plus great entertaining space provided by a large main level living area & sprawling rec room in the bsmnt. Gas forced air heat w/central a/c for four-season comfort, supplemented by wood & gas burning fireplaces up & down, respectively. Partially fenced back yard, underground sprinklers, 2 storage sheds, & extra deep/tall double garage w/alley access!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News