5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $369,000

Welcome home! This ranch style home is located on a quiet court just off of Green Meadow Road and offers 5 bedrooms & 2 baths plus attached garage & large fenced yard with underground sprinklers. Many updates including, cement board siding, newer roof, windows, updated kitchen with Corian counters, tankless water heater & 2 gas fireplaces. The main level features 2 family rooms & nicely done Trex deck & storage shed with additional parking next to the garage. This home has been well maintained & shows pride of ownership. Call Ellen Allen at 406-439-3221 or your own real estate professional.