5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $359,000

Charming south central home offers a 3 bedroom, 1 bath primary residence with a large corner fenced yard. A rare find in town. The carriage style garage has a full upper level workshop accessible from the yard. The lower level is a remodeled 2 bed / 1 bath apartment currently rented at $800 /mo to offset your mortgage. In the future it could make a great in-law/ guest suite or air bnb. Conveniently located near the capital area & walkable to many amenities & several Helena schools. Updates include kitchen, bath and flooring in 2019, new roof & side porches 2019. New entry doors. Fresh exterior paint, with finishing touches still in the works. Vivint smart home hardware is included. Just activate if desired. This property is listing agent owned. Also listed as duplex.

